Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash Wow Netizens With Surreal Video Capturing Their Chemistry; Check Here

TV sensations Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash have been painting the town red with their romance. Every public appearance of the couple creates ripples in the media. Karan’s latest caption to the ‘dream sequence’ video with his ‘dream girl’ is yet another proof of their love.

Karan uploaded a surreal video that truly captured the essence of their love for each other. The video is a montage of shots of the pair walking together to an event. Karan looked dapper in an all-white blazer suit and tan-coloured loafers, while Tejasswi looked mesmerizing in an ethereal embellished lehenga and a matching blouse with elaborate sleeves creating a cape look. The outfit is from the shelves of Kalki Fashion. Karan dedicated the caption to his lady love and wrote, “My dream sequence & my dream girl”.

Check out the dreamy post here-

The video gained immense love as fans flocked to the post to like the video and drop their lovely reactions in the comment section. Actor Karan Arora wrote, “Sloppy chummi to you both”. “Agar hum aapko yun hi dekhte rahenge, toh hume aapse pyaar ho jayega, firse”, one of the couple’s admirer wrote in the comments.

“White is royal color and it suits more when king and queen wear it”, commented a second fan. Fans could help but notice how romantically Tejasswi was looking at Karan. “The way Teju look at her prince charming!” a comment read.

“Haaye yaar! This is indeed so dreamy,” wrote another user.

Karan and Tejasswi’s love bloomed during their appearance on the reality TV show, Bigg Boss 15. It has been their sizzling chemistry that earned them a huge fan following ever since. The duo never fails to express their love for each other. Taking their relationship to the next level, Karan and Tejasswi recently purchased a posh house in Dubai’s Palm Jumeirah Beach Residence. The lovebirds have been candid about their plans to tie the knot in future.

Read all the Latest Movies News here