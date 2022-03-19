Karan Kundrra-Tejasswi Prakash's Romantic Holi; BTS' Jungkook Replies To Flirty ARMYs

Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash had a romantic Holi celebration. Marking their first Holi together, Karan and Tejasswi celebrated it at Ankita Lokhande’s Holi party. Taking to Instagram, Karan shared pictures in which the couple couldn’t keep their hands off each other. While Karan showered Tejasswi with kisses and Tejas showed her love with a goofy bit. Sharing the pictures, Karan confessed, “Lol yes we’re obsessed with each other and we fear people are gonna stop hanging with us anymore coz what’s the point?? our first holi.."

BTS member Jungkook reacted to a few flirty messages from fans during his recent AMA on Instagram. A fan also dared to use the popular pick-up line “ramen?! Netflix and chill.." As translated by @btstranslation7, Jungkook replied, “I heard now they say ‘do you wanna come over & see my cat…’ hehe." When another fan attempted to ask the same question, Jungkook replied, “Do you wanna stay over for some ramen?" A fan message also read, “Oppa, did it hurt when you fell from heaven??" Jungkook cheekily replied, “I guess it hurt a bit (at first) but I’m just fine now."

Tamannaah Bhatia set temperatures rising with her latest video. The actress, who is the latest Indian actress to have landed in the Maldives, took to her Instagram Stories to share a video in which she is seen wearing a hot pink two-piece bikini for her day out in the sun. Tamannaah styled the bold look with a floral cape and left her hair loose. In the video, Tamannaah was seen enjoying the breeze while she took a walk in the property she was staying in. She was also seen enjoying the sunset as her companion recorded her.

Anushka Sharma has announced that she is stepping away from her production house Clean Slate Filmz (CSF) in order to focus on her “first love" which is acting. The actress made the announcement on her Instagram account by sharing a lengthy note. Anushka and her brother Karnesh Ssharma established Clean Slate Filmz production in October 2013. “Being a new mother who has chosen to be an actor by profession, I have to balance my life in an entirely new fashion like never before. So, I have decided that whatever time I have at hand, I will dedicate it to my first love, acting! Therefore, I have decided to step away from CSF, confident that the most able person, Karnesh, is taking forward the vision with which it was created in the first place. I will continue to be the biggest cheerleader for Karnesh," an excerpt of the note read.

Vivek Agnihotri’s The Kashmir Files is unstoppable at the box office. The film, which is based on the exodus of the Kashmiri Pandits from the Valley, is clearly proving to be the favourite amongst the audiences. The film, which had a humble start at the box office with Rs 3.55 crores opening, has entered the Rs 100 crore club on day 8. On Friday, it collected a total of Rs 19.15 crores, which is slightly higher than its day 6, i.e., Wednesday collections of Rs 19.05 crores. With its day 8 collection, the film has entered the league of some of the biggest films at the box office- Baahubali: The Conclusion and Dangal.

