Karan Kundrra Throws Surprise Welcome Party for Bigg Boss 15 Winner Tejasswi Prakash; See Pics

Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash’s family threw a surprise party for the ‘Swaragini’ actress, who emerged as the winner on Bigg Boss 15. Tejasswi emerged as the winner of Bigg Boss 15 while Pratik Sehajpal and Karan Kundrra took the second and third spots, respectively. She took home the Bigg Boss 15 trophy and prize money of Rs 40 lakh.

Karan shared a bunch of glimpses from the celebrations at Tejasswi’s home. In one of the pictures, the popular TV actress struck a goofy pose for the cameras with golden and green balloons in the background. Specially designed decor was done keeping in mind this year’s jungle theme of the reality show.

Tejasswi and Karan grabbed many eyeballs for their crackling chemistry inside the house. The two started off as good friends but Karan gradually fell in love with Tejasswi, who was earlier hesitant to confess her feelings for the actor. However, she later declared her love for him on national television.

While Tejasswi managed to win in the matter of love, friendship was not something she won easily on the show. Tejasswi was never a favourite in the house, as most felt she was insensitive and rude. Not one to take it lying down, Tejasswi fought her own battles and had a fight with almost every contestant in the house.

Tejasswi’s bubbly personality has been a winner on the show. She managed to keep Karan Kundrra, one of the strongest players in the game, close to her and they both added the ‘team’ flavour to the show. Tejasswi always participated in important house matters like kitchen, ration, and cleanliness.

