Karan Kundrra to Host Dance Deewane Juniors, Shakes A Leg with Marzi Pestonji in New Promo; Watch

Karan Kundrra has become a much sought-after man after his stint in Bigg Boss 15. The finalist has become a part of a new reality show- Lock Upp, but only as the ‘jailor’ and not a contestant. Now, he is all set to turn a host for a dance reality show for the first time. We are talking about Dance Deewane Juniors.

Karan Kundrra is turning a host for the dance reality show Dance Deewane Juniors in which kids from all over the nation try and show off their dancing capabilities. A promo of Karan shaking a leg with judge Marzi Pestonji is now going viral. In the promo, he says, “Iss Baar chalega sirf baccho ka zor”. See the promo here:

Karan had hosted several reality shows before- like MTV Love School. He has also been part of shows like Gumraah and Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya. However, this is the first time he will be hosting a reality show. Marzi Pestonji will be one of the judges, the others being Nora Fatehi and Neetu Kapoor.

Social media is now filled with reactions from happy fans who would get to see more of Karan Kundrra on the screens. After Bigg Boss 15, many had thought if Karan Kundrra would follow his girlfriend Tejasswi Prakash’s lead and be a part of Naagin 6. However, he had claimed that he wouldn’t be a part of the show. Rumours are also rife that he would be a part of a film alongside Randeep Hooda and Ileana D’Çruz. Recently, he was seen visiting casting director turned director Mukesh Chhabra’s office, giving rise to speculations that a film announcement might be on cards. The actor has been a part of a few other films, including Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare. Karan has also been making headlines because of his appearances with girlfriend Tejasswi Prakash, where he doles out major boyfriend goals.

