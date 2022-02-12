Karan Kundrra to Propose to Tejasswi Prakash on V-Day, Plans Marriage Proposal on Naagin 6 Set

Bigg Boss 15 might be over but its lovebirds Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash continue to shell out major couple goals outside the house too. In fact, Karan is seemingly planning to propose to Tejasswi for marriage on Valentine’s Day. Karan and Tejasswi, who started off as good friends on Bigg Boss 15, gradually fell in love on the reality show. Their mushy romance became one of the biggest highlights of this season, with fans addressing the couple as ‘TejRan’.

Although the actor did not divulge many details, he, as per SpotboyE, is definitely planning something special for Tejasswi on the sets of her upcoming show Naagin 6.

When asked if he would pop up the big question to the actress on V-day, Karan shared, “I had made so many plans for Valentine’s Day but Tejasswi was so hurry to return to work, she ruined all my plans. I will visit the sets of Naagin 6 and will plan something big and special for her. Now, our families are involved so it’s better to leave things on them. Unko jaise sahi lega they will do it. As far as for our wedding, I believe that our families have already approved our relationship and that says it all."

Meanwhile, the couple was clicked outside Karan Kundrra’s residence on Friday night. Tejasswi looked stunning in an off-shoulder white outfit. She kept her makeup neutral and left her tresses loose. Karan, on the other hand, opted for a black t-shirt with a pair of black denim. He completed his look with a green blazer.

(All photos by Viral Bhayani)

While Bigg Boss 15 started on a fiery note with some very popular faces, the entertainment quotient soon went down drastically. Tejasswi and Karan, however, did stand out from the start, thanks to their mushy romance and headstrong personalities.

Tejasswi’s bubbly personality had been a winner on the show. She managed to keep Karan, one of the strongest players in the game, close to her and they both added the ‘team’ flavour to the show. While Karan took the third spot on the show, Tejasswi became the winner.

