Karan Kundrra Treats Tejasswi Prakash With 'Baingan Ka Bharta'; Duo Enjoys Car Ride Together

Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash never fail to impress us all with their aww-dorable moments. The two actors care for each other a lot and they never shy away from expressing the same. On Sunday night, Karan treated Tejasswi to her favourie food – Baingan Ka Bharta. Sharing a glimpse of the same on her Instagram stories, the Bigg Boss 15 winner wrote, “When he comes to pick you up with baingan ka bharta” along with a heart and heart-eye emoji. In another video that Tejasswi Prakash shared, she was seen feeding her beau with her hands as he drove the car.

Just a few days back, Tejasswi dropped another selfie with the love of her life. In the click, the actress was seen sitting next to Karan, flaunting her million-dollar smile. She kept her arm around Karan’s shoulder while the latter hugged a dog in an adorable way. For the picture, Tejasswi wore a white outfit and looked absolutely gorgeous. On the other hand, Karan sported a printed shirt.

Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash are one of the most loved television couples. They fell in love with each other after they participated in Bigg Boss 15 together. Since then, they have become everyone’s favourite.

Earlier this year, in an interview with News18 Showsha earlier this year, Karan talked about TejRan being one of the most-loved jodi and said, “I think Teju had said something very sweet. She said that this is the ‘most imperfectly perfect love story’. I guess we are two very strong-headed individuals. We have our own opinions and it’s not like you always have to be in the same direction or of the same opinion. There is an ample amount of love and respect for each other. There are no egos. That makes us very real.”

On the work front, Karan Kundrra was last seen as the host of the dancing reality show Dance Deewane Juniors. He was recently seen in a music video titled Inni Si Gal which also stars actress-model Aditi Budhathoki. On the other hand, Tejasswi Prakash is currently seen in Naagin 6. Besides this, she recently her Marathi debut movie Mann Kasturi Re has also been recently released.

