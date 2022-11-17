CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Movies#BiggBoss16#DelhiMurder#IndvsNZ#AssemblyElections
Home » News » Movies » Karan Kundrra Uses 'Bal Ka Prayog' To Kiss Tejasswi Prakash In First Pic From Their Dubai Trip
2-MIN READ

Karan Kundrra Uses 'Bal Ka Prayog' To Kiss Tejasswi Prakash In First Pic From Their Dubai Trip

By: Entertainment Bureau

Edited By: Chirag Sehgal

News18.com

Last Updated: November 17, 2022, 19:12 IST

Mumbai, India

Karan Kundrra drops an adorable picture with Tejasswi Prakash from Dubai. (Photo: Instagram)

Karan Kundrra drops an adorable picture with Tejasswi Prakash from Dubai. (Photo: Instagram)

Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash fell in love with each other when they were in Bigg Boss 15 house and since then, they have become everyone's favourite.

Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash never shy away from showing their love for each other in public. They often drop adorable pictures and videos on social media, leaving everyone in complete awe. On Thursday too, Karan took to his Instagram handle and shared a picture with his ladylove which is now winning everyone’s heart. In the click, the actor can be seen holding Tejasswi close as he kissed her cheeks. While Karan sported a yellow shirt with black stripes on it, the Naagin 6 actress sported a light blue outfit.

Sharing the picture on his Instagram stories, Karan wrote, “The bal ka prayog she digs" and tagged his ladylove. This is Karan and Tejasswi’s first picture from their Dubai visit, where they are for an award function.

Karan Kundrra drops an adorable picture with Tejasswi Prakash.

Soon after the picture was uploaded, fans re-shared it on Twitter and penned down heartwarming notes for their favourite television couple. “My kind of parallel ❤️❤️ Love you both, you both are my happy pals ❤️ Punjabi ko kabhi mat kiss kaise karte hai EVIL EYES OFF TEJRAN," one of the fans wrote. Another social media user expressed excitement and hoped the duo to share several other pictures from their visit. “Maine bola na Dubai is gonna be amazing to us ♥️ End of drought era," the Tweet read.

RELATED NEWS

Earlier this year, in an interview with News18 Showsha earlier this year, Karan talked about TejRan being one of the most-loved jodi and said, “I think Teju had said something very sweet. She said that this is the ‘most imperfectly perfect love story’. I guess we are two very strong-headed individuals. We have our own opinions and it’s not like you always have to be in the same direction or of the same opinion. There is an ample amount of love and respect for each other. There are no egos. That makes us very real."

On the work front, Karan Kundrra was last seen as the host of the dancing reality show Dance Deewane Juniors. He was recently seen in a music video titled Inni Si Gal which also stars actress-model Aditi Budhathoki. Reportedly, he will be next seen in a vampire series. On the other hand, Tejasswi Prakash is currently seen in Naagin 6. Besides this, she recently made her Marathi movie debut with Mann Kasturi Re.

Read all the Latest Movies News here

About the Author

Entertainment Bureau

Entertainment Bureau brings you all updates from the world of entertainment -- breaking news, Twitter trends, features, movie reviews, exclusive inter...Read More

Tags:
first published:November 17, 2022, 19:12 IST
last updated:November 17, 2022, 19:12 IST