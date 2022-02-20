Karan Kundrra Visits Tejasswi Prakash On The Sets of Naagin 6, Paparazzi Say 'Yeh Jodi Hit Hai'

Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash have been making headlines ever since they developed a romantic relationship during their Bigg Boss 15 journey. The two actors are often spotted together. Their romantic pictures and videos have already been ruling social media.

Amid all this, Karan Kundrra recently visited the sets of Naagin 6 to meet his girlfriend, Tejasswi Prakash. They were spotted by paparazzi as they stepped out of Tejasswi’s vanity van. While Karan wore an orange tracksuit, Tejasswi looked beautiful in a salwar suit. Towards the end of the video, Karan Kundrra can be seen kissing Tejasswi Prakash on her cheek. “Yeh jodi hit hai," one of the paparazzi can also be heard saying in the video.

The video is now going viral on social media. “Inka ishq mujhe lae doob raha hai❤️, touchwood to the yaar, this kinda love is too rare," one of the fans wrote. Another social media user wrote, “They look very cute together."

Recently, Karan Kundrra was asked about his marriage plans with Tejasswi Prakash to which the actor mentioned that they have not been getting enough time to spend with each other these days. He mentioned that both of them have a tight schedule and are busy with their lives currently. “We are not even getting time to spend good moments with each other. We have got used to each other. Four months of staying, fighting, laughing, crying, losing, winning together and suddenly we have to stay apart because she has taken up a show and we both are busy with our lives. We are just getting two-three hours with each other and we have so much to talk about. I’ve never felt like this before. Our speed has also increased when communicating with each other," Karan told ETimes.

Prior to this, Tejasswi Prakash too told Pinkvilla that she is too busy with her work and preferred that Karan should answer wedding plans questions. “I don’t know, I am very busy and so is he. Any marriage-related questions please take it all to Karan because he has been talking about it and he better deal with all the questions. I have been completely putting it on him. He has not proposed and do not expect me to say anything. So just talk to him," she had said.

For the unversed, Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra met each other inside Bigg Boss 15 house and fell in love with each other. While Tejasswi emerged as the winner of the show, Karan was the second runners-up. Tejasswi will now be seen in Ekta Kapoor’s Naagin 6 which will premiere on February 12.

