Karan Kundrra Welcomes Tejasswi Prakash To His House With An 'Aarti Ki Thali'; Watch This Adorable Video

Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash have become one of the television’s much-loved couple. Ever since their Bigg Boss 15 journey, they have been making headlines and ruling social media. Now, a video of Tejasswi and Karan is going viral on social media in which is setting couple goals.

In the video, Tejasswi can be seen entering Karan’s house but was left stunned with an ‘aarti ki thali’. The Naagin 6 actor shouts in amazement, “Are you serious? Oh my god!" While Karan can be seen recording the video, he later takes over the aarti and welcomes Tejasswi to his apartment. The video speaks of love between Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra and is undoubtedly one of the cutest things on the internet. It ends with Karan kissing on Tejasswi’s cheeks.

Watch Karan and Tejasswi’s most adorable video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BollywoodShaadis.com (@bollywoodshaadis)

Meanwhile, fans are also eager to know when the couple will tie the knot. Recently, Karan Kundrra was asked about his marriage plans with Tejasswi Prakash to which the actor mentioned that they have not been getting enough time to spend with each other these days. He mentioned that both of them have a tight schedule and are busy with their lives currently. “We are not even getting time to spend good moments with each other. We have got used to each other. Four months of staying, fighting, laughing, crying, losing, winning together and suddenly we have to stay apart because she has taken up a show and we both are busy with our lives. We are just getting two-three hours with each other and we have so much to talk about. I’ve never felt like this before. Our speed has also increased when communicating with each other," Karan told ETimes.

Prior to this, Tejasswi Prakash too told Pinkvilla that she is too busy with her work and preferred that Karan should answer wedding plans questions. “I don’t know, I am very busy and so is he. Any marriage-related questions please take it all to Karan because he has been talking about it and he better deal with all the questions. I have been completely putting it on him. He has not proposed and do not expect me to say anything. So just talk to him," she had said.

For the unversed, Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra met each other inside Bigg Boss 15 house and fell in love with each other. While Tejasswi emerged as the winner of the show, Karan was the second runners-up. Tejasswi will now be seen in Ekta Kapoor’s Naagin 6 which will premiere on February 12.

