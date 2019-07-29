Karan Kundrra's Body Transformation Pics Will Certainly Keep You Motivated for a Better Gym Routine

TV and film actor Karan Kundrra shared a before and after image of himself to his Instagram stories recently. In the side-by-side pic, The MTV Love School co-host has seemingly transformed from a lanky physique to getting a six-pack ab figure. In the post. Karan tagged his trainer and gave all the credit to him.

The before and after pics of Karan are two months apart, but the physical transformation he has achieved is simply extraordinary. Overlaying the image he wrote, "Hard work with the right knowledge makes the world of a difference. I was doing it wrong my whole life! But now I promise you (refers to his trainer) this is just the beginning. See image here:

In another post, Karan expressed his gratitude towards his trainer Drew Neal, who also happens to train his girlfriend Anusha Dandekar, and Shibani Dandekar. Karan wrote, "It happened ‘for’ Calcutta ;) all the credit for this goes to my man @drewnealpt Never in my life had I been given the right training and proper guidance which I received in just the last three months! Thank you Drew for making a world of a difference! @vjanusha @shibanidandekar."

On the work front, Karan will be playing the lead role in the web series It Happened In Calcutta, a love story set in Kolkata of the 1960s and '70s.

