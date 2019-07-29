Karan Kundrra's Body Transformation Pics Will Certainly Keep You Motivated for a Better Gym Routine
Karan Kundrra shared unimaginable before and after pics of himself on Instagram recently. See them here.
Image of Karan Kundrra, courtesy of Instagram
TV and film actor Karan Kundrra shared a before and after image of himself to his Instagram stories recently. In the side-by-side pic, The MTV Love School co-host has seemingly transformed from a lanky physique to getting a six-pack ab figure. In the post. Karan tagged his trainer and gave all the credit to him.
The before and after pics of Karan are two months apart, but the physical transformation he has achieved is simply extraordinary. Overlaying the image he wrote, "Hard work with the right knowledge makes the world of a difference. I was doing it wrong my whole life! But now I promise you (refers to his trainer) this is just the beginning. See image here:
In another post, Karan expressed his gratitude towards his trainer Drew Neal, who also happens to train his girlfriend Anusha Dandekar, and Shibani Dandekar. Karan wrote, "It happened ‘for’ Calcutta ;) all the credit for this goes to my man @drewnealpt Never in my life had I been given the right training and proper guidance which I received in just the last three months! Thank you Drew for making a world of a difference! @vjanusha @shibanidandekar."
View this post on Instagram
It happened ‘for’ Calcutta ;) all the credit for this goes to my man @drewnealpt Never in my life had I been given the right training and proper guidance which I received in just the last three months! Thank you Drew for making a world of a difference! @vjanusha @shibanidandekar
On the work front, Karan will be playing the lead role in the web series It Happened In Calcutta, a love story set in Kolkata of the 1960s and '70s.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Also Watch
-
Judgementall Hai Kya Review: Kangana Ranaut Film Is Neither Too Crazy, Nor Too Thrilling
-
Friday 26 July , 2019
Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019
Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019
Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019
Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Pravin Amre in Contention to be India's Batting Coach
- OnePlus 7 or OnePlus 7 Pro With Discounts, Zomato Gold Vouchers And More on Amazon
- Salman Khan Fans Trend #BhaiKaShowSuperhit After Nach Baliye 9 Weekend Episode
- It is The End of The Road For Instant Games on Messenger, But Finds a New Home in The Facebook App
- Union Bank of India to Auction Benelli Motorcycles At Massive Discounts, TNT 600i to Cost Rs 1.81 lakh