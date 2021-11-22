Karan Kundrra's Ex Anusha Dandekar Will 'Never' Do Bigg Boss 15: 'I'm Happy in My Own Reality'

Karan Kundrra has been making the headlines because of his connection with Tejasswi Prakash inside the Bigg Boss 15 house. It may be noted that the actor had an ugly breakup with VJ-actress Anusha Dandekar last year. Their split became a major topic of discussion on social media and continues to grab the headlines. Back to BB 15, fans have been eager about Anusha’s entering the house as a wild card entry since the game first aired.

Well, Anusha has already said that she would not be joining Bigg Boss 15. Now, once again, during her ‘Ask Me Anything’ session on Instagram, Anusha was asked if she “got offered Bigg Boss 15". In her response, the actress wrote a lengthy message. Anusha stated that she will never do Bigg Boss since it is not her thing. She also stated that the producers never approached her since they already knew that Anusha’s reaction will be a “no."

Anusha added, “I am not going on Bigg Boss and I never will….I do not want to go, it’s never been my thing”. The actress further said that she doesn’t even watch the show and won’t enter just for the sake of people’s entertainment. “I also love my life the way it is. I will not go just for people’s idea of entertainment,” she added.

Anusha also stated that the BB15 creators do not put a stop to the rumours. She went on to explain that all those people, who are waiting for her to arrive so they can watch some drama would be disappointed since she is happy in her actual place, which cannot be observed 24/7. The actress then expressed gratitude to people, who sincerely wanted her to be a part of the show.

Meanwhile, Anusha is rumoured to be dating TV actor Jason Shah. The duo dropped a significant indication about their connection after posting a picture with each other on their Instagram handles, which sparked the rumour of their dating.

