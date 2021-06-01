Karan Mehra Accused of Wife Beating, Aasif Sheikh on Saumya Tandon Quitting Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai

Actor Karan Mehra was arrested on Tuesday and then granted bail after wife, actress Nisha Rawal filed a complaint that he hit her after an argument turned into a brawl. The actor has now released a statement saying that they were arguing about alimony and Nisha smashed her own head in the wall to incriminate him.

Karan Mehra Says Wife Nisha Rawal ‘Smashed Her Head on the Wall’ to Incriminate Him

The lead character of Gori Mem in Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai, once played by Saumya Tandon, became synonymous with the actress. When she decided to quit the show after five years, leaving the makers in a fix, she wasn’t immediately replaced. Rather the show producers and creative heads took time in casting another popular name, Nehha Pendse, in the role. Now, as Nehha finds her footing in the comedy show, her co-star Aasif Sheikh, who plays Vibhuti Narayan Mishra, has opened up on the time the actress stepped in for Saumya and how the fans reacted to the big replacement.

Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai’s Aasif Sheikh on Nehha Pendse Replacing Saumya Tandon

Indian Idol, a very popular, not to be confused with great, singing reality show based on British musical programme Pop Idol, has launched some careers and brought many talents to the limelight. Though it never touched the level of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa, it is still quite a watchable show, to some extent because of the judges’ unique comments. From Anu Malik to Farah Khan to Javed Akhtar to Sonali Bendre, who hasn’t been a judge on Indian Idol! They bring their own perspectives and decide whether a contestant is good enough to be called an ‘idol’!

Indian Idol 12 Controversy: Is Amit Kumar Right in Criticising the Makers?

Marathi actor-director Pravin Tarde’s blockbuster hit Mulshi Pattern is being remade in Hindi as Antim: The Final Truth. Mahesh Manjrekar, who starred in the original with Mohan Joshi and Om Bhutkar, is directing it in Bollywood. Salman Khan is playing an important role in Antim, that of a sikh cop. Pravin has also worked with Salman in his recently released Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai.

Salman Khan Won’t Have to Take Off His Shirt if I Make a Film with Him, Says Pravin Tarde

The trailer of National Award-winning Tamil star Dhanush’s gangster drama “Jagame Thandhiram" dropped on Tuesday. Directed by Karthik Subbaraj, the film also features Aishwarya Lekshmi, Kalaiyarasan and Joju George in pivotal roles, and marks the Indian debut of Scottish actor James Cosmo.

Trailer of Dhanush’s Gangster Drama Jagame Thandhiram Released

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here