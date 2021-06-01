Karan Mehra Accused of Wife Beating, Granted Bail After Arrest by Mumbai Police

TV Actor Karan Mehra of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame was arrested by the Mumbai Police on Monday night following a complaint filed by his wife Nisha Rawal.

Nisha, also an actor, alleged that her husband Karan thrashed her after a fight. The 38-year-old actor has now been granted bail in the matter. The Goregaon Police have filed a case against him under Indian Penal Code sections 336 (endangering human life or the personal safety others), 337 (causing hurt by an act which endangers human life), 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) and 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation), reported NDTV.

The couple tied the knot in 2012 and also have a son who was born in 2017. Earlier, in an interview, Nisha had denied marital discord between the couple. Karan recently shared that the last two weeks have been stressful for him as he tested positive for coronavirus. He said (via), “Imagine, I am unwell, and in mourning and I had to exert myself and talk to the media. It was crazy. I was not in the frame of mind but had to set things straight. Nisha has been taking care of me through Covid.”

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here