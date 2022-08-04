Karan Mehra Accuses Nisha Rawal of Having Affair With ‘Muh Bola Bhai’ Who Did Her ‘Kanyadaan’, Latter Retorts

Karan Mehra had today held a press conference where he opened up about his estranged wife Nisha Rawal and fired accusations at her one after the other. Not only did he accuse her of having an extra marital affair, but also claimed that she had physically assaulted him with the help of others and that she tarnished her image further with her stint in Lock Upp.

During the press con, Karan accused Nisha of having an extra marital affair, since they are not divorced yet. He also claimed that this man was introduced to him as Nisha’s ‘muh-bola bhai’ and had even done her kanyadaan during their wedding. Claiming that his name is Rohit Sathia, he said, “Nisha is staying with another man in my house, we have produced the proofs in the court and that is why I am talking here today. Nisha Rawal, who isn’t divorced yet, is having an extramarital affair. Rohit Sathia is her ‘munh-bole bhai’ of 14 years, who also did her ‘kanyadaan’. I didn’t have proof back then, that’s why I didn’t say anything.”

Pinkvilla further quoted him to be saying, “Rohit is a chain smoker, consumes alcohol, gutka paan, which I have never done. He is staying at my house with Nisha and my little son is present in the same house, which is morally questionable on many levels. I never did this and as a father what can I do? That’s the reason I am fighting for the custody of my child. I have no access to my child. Rohit’s daughter ties rakhi to Kavish. Everyone (relatives) knows this and these two kids are involved, what will we tell them? I am fighting for the truth, I will go for it.”

Karan also accused Rohit of physically assaulting him during the pandemic, and throwing him out of the house. Responding to these accusations, Nisha said, “I am not commenting anything on it. I know he did a press conference, and I can’t keep countering every statement that he makes.”

Nisha had filed an FIR against Karan in May last year. The latter was also taken to custody, and was out on bail on the same day.

