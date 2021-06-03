movies

Karan Mehra Accuses Nisha Rawal of Physical Abuse, Says 'I Became Suicidal'

Karan Mehra and Nisha Rawal

Actor Karan Mehra has accused wife Nisha Rawal of physical abuse towards him, after he was arrested for alleged domestic violence.

Actor Karan Mehra was arrested on Tuesday and then granted bail after wife, actress Nisha Rawal filed a complaint that he hit her after an argument turned into a brawl. Karan, in a recent interview accused Nisha of physical abusive towards him.

Talking to ETimes, Karan said, “She has always been aggressive and in the beginning, she was physically abusive as well. Usko gussa aata hai toh woh haath paav chalaati hai, usko samajh mein nahi aata hai. She starts throwing and breaking things. I had thought it would get better, and it did to a certain extent, but phir woh activate hone laga. Things have been bad since the past four-five years and there came a point, when I became suicidal."

Reacting to Karan’s claims, Nisha said that she was diagnosed with bipolar disorder in 2014 after she had a miscarriage and her husband was not there with her to support her.

Karan and Nisha met on the sets of her film Hastey Hastey. They tied the knot in 2012 and welcomed their son Kavish Mehra in 2017. Karan is best known for playing Naitik in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, opposite Hina Khan.

first published:June 03, 2021, 11:09 IST