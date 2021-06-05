Karan Mehra and Co-star Himanshi Parashar Turn Off Insta Comments After Their Chats Go Viral

Actor Karan Mehra, popularly known for his role as Naitik in the show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, has been in the news this past week after his wife Nisha Rawal filed a case of domestic violence against him. He has also been accused of having an extramarital affair. Amid these allegations, photos of Karan Mehra and his co-star Himanshi Parashar from ‘Mawaan Thandiyan Chawan’ have gone viral. A video posted by Himanshi in April has also caught the attention of netizens. In the video, Karan comes to the resuce of Himashi who is seen sitting on the ground. Captioning the video, she wrote, “Karan says that I’m a down-to-earth person @realkaranmehra I know it’s lame. #bts @maavanthandianchaavan @zeepunjabi_off.” To which Karan Mehra had replied that “I had said, ‘Itna bhi nahi girna chahiye ki aap zameen pe aa jao.’” Himanshi lastly responded, saying, “Apke liye hum kahi bhi gir jaynge karan ji."

After the post went viral, Karan and Himanshi, both have limited the comments on their Instagram post. Meanwhile, Karan Mehra and Nisha Rawal, who tied the knot back in 2012, have been making headlines for their marital dispute. Nisha had even filed a complaint against Mehra and alleged him of domestic violence. In a press conference, she had revealed that Mehra is having an extramarital affair. However, Karan has denied all allegations.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HIMANSHI (@himanshiparashar)

Both Karan and Himanshi have not said anything on the viral pictures and chat. But assuming that they will be bombarded with comments, Mehra and Himanshi have turned off their comments on Instagram.

Karan and Nisha have been married for nine years and have a four-year-old son named Kavish.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here