Karan Mehra Says Wife Nisha Rawal 'Smashed Her Head on the Wall' to Incriminate Him

Actor Karan Mehra was arrested on Tuesday and then granted bail after wife, actress Nisha Rawal filed a complaint that he hit her after an argument turned into a brawl. The actor has now released a statement saying that they were arguing about alimony and Nisha smashed her own head in the wall to incriminate him.

Talking to Indian Express, he said that they had been in a strained relationship for a couple of years now, and since hence decided to part ways. Karan said that since they have a son they wanted to separate amicably. He came back from Chandigarh to talk things out and got infected with Covid-19. After having recovered, he said that he called her rakhi brother Ritesh Sethia so that they could come to a mutual decision.

Karan said that Ritesh asked for a large sum of money as alimony which he could not pay. He said that they would talk it out later or let the courts decide. According to Karan, Nisha barged in and started abusing him and his family.

“She even spat at me twice and kept saying she will play dirty now. I told her to leave the room and while I was washing my hands, she smashed her head on the wall, and told everyone that I did it. They also started recording footage on the phone to frame me. Her brother hit me and even threatened to kill me and my family. I am still very weak from my Covid-19 diagnosis and did not even have the strength to fight back,” he said.

Karan and Nisha met on the sets of her film Hastey Hastey. They tied the knot in 2012 and welcomed their son Kavish Mehra in 2017. Karan is best known for playing Naitik in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, opposite Hina Khan.

