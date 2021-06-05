Karan Mehra Claims 'Cameras at Home Were Switched off by Nisha Rawal', the Actress Responds

Celebrity couple Karan Mehra and Nisha Rawal have been in news lately after the latter filed a case of domestic violence against the former. Nisha had accused the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor of pushing her against the wall post a brawl to which he accused her of hitting herself and threatening to ‘ruin’ him. She had also alleged him for having extramarital affair.

Amid this ongoing controversy, the estranged couple spoke about the cameras installed in their house and why it was switched off during the fight. Accusing Nisha, Karan said that she was the one to switch off all the cameras beforehand.

Speaking to ETimes, Karan said, “There are seven cameras in our 4BHK apartment. Every room has a camera barring the bedroom. The camera in the hall is installed at an angle that could have captured the area where she hit her head against the wall. But then, I realised that Nisha had switched off the cameras in the house. If we had the footage, things would have been clearer, but the main control was switched off. Everything seemed to have been orchestrated and planned in advance.”

Nisha, however, admitted to switching off the cameras and claimed that Karan would be on his best behaviour whenever the cameras were on. She said, “Yes, the cameras were off, and I had switched them off some time ago. Karan would be on his best behaviour, be nice to me and play with our son Kavish wherever there were cameras, while in the bedroom where we didn’t have a camera; he would abuse and hit me. So, I had switched off the cameras many days ago. Now, the police have confiscated the DVR (Digital Video Recorder), which would record everything.”

Karan Mehra was arrested on June 1 following Nisha’s assault charges against him. The incident took place on Monday night following which the actor was taken into custody. He was later released on bail from the police station in the early hours of Tuesday. Since then he has refuted all allegations levelled against him by Nisha and claimed that she herself hit her head against a wall and threatened to “ruin" him.

