Rohit Satia Slams Karan Mehra For 'Tarnishing' His Image, Hints At Actor's Affair With 'MM'

Television actor Karan Mehra recently accused his estranged wife Nisha Rawal of having an extra-marital affair with her ‘muh-bola bhai’ Rohit Satia. Karan claimed that Rohit had done Nisha’s kanyadaan during their wedding and further accused him of being a ‘chain smoker’. Days after, Rohit has now reacted to Karan’s claims and slammed him for allegedly ‘tarnishing’ his image. In a recent interview, Satia claimed that he will unveil the ‘entire truth’ and added that he has already been consulting lawyers for the same.

“Now that my name has been dragged into this, I am obviously not happy. My image has been tarnished. I am consulting my lawyers. I am going to come out with the entire truth of this story but you’ll have to wait for it. I might even have a press conference,” Rohit told E-Times.

Rohit Satia further alleged that there is a girl in Karan Mehra’s life. Even though he did not reveal her name, he specified that the initials of girl’s name is ‘MM’. “Ask Karan who is MM. Those are the initials I am giving out. There’s a girl MM in his life. I am not revealing her name now,” he said and further claimed that ‘MM’ was one of the reasons behind Karan and Nisha’s separation.

Kashmera Shah On Allegations of Karan Mehra Assaulting Nisha Rawal: ‘Sensed Gadbad, It’s A Flawed Story’<p></p> <p>Later, Nisha Rawal also responded to these accusations and said, “I am not commenting anything on it. I know he did a press conference, and I can’t keep countering every statement that he makes.”</p> <p>In June 2021, Nisha Rawal filed an FIR against Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame Karan Mehra and accused him of domestic violence and of having an extramarital affair. Even though the actor denied the charge, he was arrested but was later granted bail. Since then, the two have been living separately.</p> <p>Read the <a href="https://www.news18.com/news/"><b>Latest News</b></a> and <a href="https://www.news18.com/"><b>Breaking News</b></a> here</p>