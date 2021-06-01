Karan Mehra-Nisha Rawal to Shweta Tiwari-Abhinav Kohli, Couples Separated Due to Domestic Violence

Many actors in the television industry have met their soulmates at work and lived their fairytale love story. However, there are many instances where things don’t work out. In some cases, things have also gotten ugly with many actor couples being involved in domestic violence.

From Karan Mehra and Nisha Rawal to Shweta Tiwari and Abhinav Kohli, here is a look at couples who are estranged due to alleged domestic violence.

Karan Mehra and Nisha Rawal

The rumours of Karan Mehra and Nisha Rawal’s marriage being in trouble were afloat for some time now. However, things took an ugly turn on June 1 when Karan was arrested by the Mumbai Police after Nisha filed a complaint against him. According to the complaint, Karan had hit Nisha after an argument turned into a brawl. The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor has since then been granted bail.

Shweta Tiwari and Abhinav Kohli

Shweta Tiwari and Abhinav Kohli separated after Shweta filed a complaint against him for physically abusing Shweta’s daughter Palak Tiwari. Abhinav also recently alleged that Shweta was trying to keep their son Reyansh away from him and had left him alone in a hotel room while participating in Khatron Ke Khiladi. Shweta then posted a CCTV footage of Abhinav allegedly being aggressive with her and Reyansh.

In a recent interview, Shweta said that her daughter Palak has seen her getting beaten up. “I was worried about the influence of an abusive husband on my child. Palak does not show me that she is sad. She saw me getting beaten up. She saw women coming home. She was 6-year-old when I decided to break off my marriage. She has seen police coming to my home. My 4-year-old son also knows about police and judges. I am not able to get them out of this mess but I have no other option than go to the police.”

Rashami Desai- Nandish Sandhu

Rashami Desai went through a messy divorce with her husband and Uttaran co-star Nandish Sandhu. She had revealed she was in an abusive relationship for over three years, but didn’t want to get into the details of it. “My relationship was always abusive! I’ve not been staying with him for more than 3 years now, and there are so many things I could’ve revealed about him if I wanted to," she told MissMalini in 2016.

Deepshikha Nagpal- Keshav Arora

Deepshika Naglapal had filed a police complaint against ex-husband, actor Keshav Arora for physically abusing her. They had married in 2012. “I decided to file the case because I don’t want him to spoil any other girl’s life. He would flirt and lie to other women even when we were married. No woman should tolerate any kind of physical abuse. He cheated on me with other girls and I think every girl should now be beware of how he is,” she had said at the time. The two had an amicable divorce in February 2016.

Daljeet Kaur-Shaleen Bhanot

Actors Daljeet Kaur and Shaleen Bhanot had tied the knot in 2009. Daljeet had accused her husband Shaleen Bhanot of torture and domestic violence for the period of six years that she was married to him. Dalljeet had first filed a complaint for battery and dowry harassment, and later approached the police and an attempt to murder charge was also lodged. In her complaint she had said that Shaleen physically assaulted her, while her in-laws stood as mute spectators.

Vaishnavi Dhanraj-Nitin Sahrawat

The C.I.D actress had opened up about her troubled marriage with husband Nitin, who is best known for acting in Kitni Mohabbat Hai. She was subject to domestic violence, after which she filed for divorce. Vaishnavi had told Times of India, that she had tried to work hard on their marriage but “when nothing was working out, the last resort was to take a stern action and I went in for a divorce. Domestic abuse was the main reason. Things could have sorted out between us, but it was the physical abuse that made us part ways.”

