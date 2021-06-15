Karan Mehra Posts Birthday Wish For Son Kavish, A First Since Public Spat With Wife

TV actor Karan Mehra, who got embroiled in a case of domestic violence after her wife accused him of assaulting her earlier this month, on Monday celebrated his son Kavish’s birthday. The 38-year-old took to Instagram to share a birthday post featuring a cake and a gift. “Happy birthday my little man,” Karan wrote in the caption while praying for his wellbeing and security. The actor added that he will always remain in his son’s heart.

This is Karan’s first Instagram post since his wife and actress Nisha Rawal publicly accused him of domestic violence and claimed he is having an affair. The actress has filed a police complaint for alleged domestic violence against Karan.

Karan, who rose to fame with his role in TV show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, countered the allegations saying her wife is mentally unfit and she is the one with violent tendencies.

Karan’s last post on Instagram also featured his son. The video post showed Kavish pouring a glass of water for his father. Karan is seen giving Kavish directions and interacting with him about their bond.

On the other hand, Nisha threw a birthday bash for her son, even as Karan was missing from the party. Fashion designer Rohit Verma, who also attended the special occasion, shared multiple pictures on Instagram Stories.

Kavish cut a three-tier cake at the birthday party. Rohit was among the first people who supported Nisha when she made the issue of alleged domestic violence against her public. The fashion designer said he is proud of Nisha who finally decided to come out after silently suffering for years.

Both Karan and Nisha had appeared on the dance reality show Nach Baliye in 2012 as contestants. Until the purported revelations by Nisha against Karan, the couple has been seen publicly several times.

