Karan Mehra Relives Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Days As He Meets Bhabhimaa and Others; Pics

Anybody who has been following Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai ever since the beginning, surely knows who Naitik, Akshara, Bhabhima or Nandidi are. Each of these former characters of the popular show enjoyed a massive fan following and their on-screen bond was widely loved by all. Recently, these former actors of Rajan Shahi show had a reunion when they gathered together for a fun evening.

Karan Mehra, who used to play the role of Naitik Singhania in the show, took to his official Instagram account and dropped a series of pictures from the evening. In these clicks, he was seen posing with Medha Sambutkar (Bhabhimaa), Nidhi Uttam (Nandini), Neha Saroopa (Rashmi) and Mohit (Ayush Agarwal) of the show. In one of the pictures, they were also seen talking to Sonali Verma via a video call who played the role of Gayatri Singhania over a video call.

Dropping the pictures, Karan wrote in the caption, “What an evening of catching up all the old memories we shared of our “Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai” days ☺️….love you all.”

The pictures left fans completely nostalgic and impressed. “Wow amazing pictures #yrkkh Reunion ♥️ so happy to see you all together Amazing & Happy pictures of friends forever ❤️❤️ abundance of love and blessings always ,” one of the fans wrote. Another social media user asked about Hina Khan’s whereabouts and commented, “Hina Khan dii bhi hoti toh best hojate reunion.”

Talking about Karan Mehra’s personal life, last year in June, his wife Nisha Rawal filed an FIR against him and accused him of domestic violence and of having an extramarital affair. Even though the actor denied the charge, he was arrested but was later granted bail. Since then, the two have been living separately.

