Karan Mehra: Sole Duty Is To Take Son Kavish's Custody, Have Not Seen Him For 15 Months

Karan Mehra and Nisha Rawal’s fight is known to all. The two have levelled several allegations against each other since June 2021 and have been living separately since then. For now, their son Kavish is also staying with Nisha. However, in a recent interview, the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor has said that it is his sole duty to take his son Kavish’s custody.

“I think I should get my son’s custody because like I said, the environment is not okay for a child to see all this,” Karan told Siddharth Kannan. “Kavish ko toh nikalna hi hai (I have to get Kavish out from there). It is my sole duty,” he further added.

Karan also recalled how he had left work after his son’s birth so that he could spend more time with his child. “We know how it is to have kids. With modern-day guys, it is not like we are not taking responsibility. Everyone knew what I used to do for Kavish. I had left work initially so that I could be raising him,” he shared.

Karan also claimed that he has not seen his son for more than five minutes in the last one and a half years. He mentioned that the only time he met his son was a day before Diwali in 2021 when he went back to his residence to collect certain belongings. “I just saw him for five minutes. After that, I have not seen him. There were court orders. ‘I cannot see him, I have threatened to kill him’,” the actor said.

During the interview, Karan Mehra also revealed that Nisha has filed several cases against him so far and added that it is very important for him to fight in order to clear everything.

“It is very important for me to clear this all. It has become no less than a Bollywood film for me. Your (my) image has been tarnished. All sorts of pressures have been added whether it is financially, physically or mentally. But you chose to fight. That’s what I am doing. I am fighting alone. I stand alone today and I fight all odds because it is for my parents and my brother, my son. What kind of a father, brother or son would I be if I do not fight for them?” the 40-years-old actor shared.

For the unversed, Nisha Rawal filed an FIR against Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame Karan Mehra in June 2021 and accused him of domestic violence and of having an extramarital affair. Even though the actor denied the charge, he was arrested but was later granted bail. Since then, the two have been living separately.

