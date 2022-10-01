Karan Mehra Says People Compare Him To Johnny Depp Amid Fallout With Wife Nisha Rawal

Karan Mehra and Nisha Rawal’s fallout is no secret. The actress accused Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame of domestic violence last year following which Karan was also arrested. Even though he was later granted bail, the two have been living separately since then. Recently, Karan Mehra talked about the same in an interview when he also mentioned how people have been comparing their case to Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s trial in which the latter was found guilty earlier this year.

During his interaction with Siddharth Kannan, Karan revealed that people have also been calling him ‘Johnny’. On being asked if he is also ready for a televised trial of his case just like that of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard, Karan shared that he would ‘love’ it. However, he also explained that such an act is not allowed in India.

“It doesn’t happen in India. This is some area that I never explored but now that I have been in the system for so long- cases, drafting, lawyers, some things I have learned. So this system doesn’t exist here, where you can do a live trial. I would love to because I have nothing to hide. I say that I have attached 1500 pages, and I have written each one of them myself. And this is after I had no other means, there was no paper from home that I could collect,” Karan said.

TOP SHOWSHA VIDEO



Meanwhile, during the same interview, Karan also revealed that Nisha has filed several cases against him and added that it is very important for him to fight in order to clear everything.

“It is very important for me to clear this all. It has become no less than a Bollywood film for me. Your (my) image has been tarnished. All sorts of pressures have been added whether it is financially, physically or mentally. But you chose to fight. That’s what I am doing. I am fighting alone. I stand alone today and I fight all odds because it is for my parents and my brother, my son. What kind of a father, brother or son would I be if I do not fight for them?” the 40-years-old actor said.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here