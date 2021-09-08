Karan Mehra Shares Video with Son Amid Feud with Wife Nisha Rawal: 'Hoping to Reunite with You'

Amid his ongoing ugly feud with Nisha Rawal, Karan Mehra has shared a video with his son Kavish, revealing that he has not seen him in 100 days. Karan was arrested by the Mumbai Police after Nisha filed a domestic violence complaint against him. The actress had said that he pushed her against a wall and hit her head. Karan had refuted the reports.

In the video shared on Instagram by Karan, he could be seen playing with his son Kavish. He wrote, “100 days of emotional hurricanes of missing you my son (broken heart emoji). Hoping to reunite with you, being able to protect you from all evil and being the father that I am destined to be."

In a recent interview with Bombay Times, Nisha said, “He called just once on Kavish’s birthday (June 14) on an actor friend’s number to wish him. He posted a picture of gifts he had ordered for Kavish on his birthday. I want to know why those gifts never reached our son. Let me tell you, he hasn’t called Kavish even once since his birthday.”

On the work front, Karan is known for playing Naitik Singhania in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai opposite Hina Khan. Nisha, on the other hand, is known for films like Hastey Hastey Follow Your Heart and the TV show Saath Phere: Saloni Ka Safar. The estranged couple also participated in the dance reality show Nach Baliye 5.

