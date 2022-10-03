CHANGE LANGUAGE
Karan Mehra Vs Nisha Rawal: YRKKH Fame Actor Says He Does Not Have Any Information About Son Kavish
1-MIN READ

Karan Mehra Vs Nisha Rawal: YRKKH Fame Actor Says He Does Not Have Any Information About Son Kavish

By: Entertainment Bureau

Edited By: Chirag Sehgal

Trending Desk

Last Updated: October 03, 2022, 13:45 IST

Mumbai, India

Karan Mehra talks about his son Kavish and fighting for his custody. (Photos: Instagram)

Karan Mehra talks about his son Kavish and fighting for his custody. (Photos: Instagram)

Television actor Karan Mehra claims he has not met his son Kavish for almost a year now and says that he does not have any information about his child.

Ever since the fallout with his wife Nisha Rawal, television actor Karan Mehra has often talked about missing his son Kavish. In a recent interview too, the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame felt heartbroken as he talked about not knowing where his child had been for the previous year after his estranged wife Nisha Rawal accused him of domestic abuse.

As reported by BollywoodLife.com, in an interview with Siddharth Kannan, the TV actor said, “I don’t have any information about my son. Nobody has any clue and my neighbour also does not see him. The frequency of them spotting my son has become zero this entire year because they don’t see him anywhere.” Karan also shared that he is not sure about what his son is going through and hoped he will get to meet him soon.

Karan Mehra further stated that he last saw Kavish a day before Diwali last year, and that was when they talked for hardly 5 minutes. He also claimed that they have not communicated since then. “I just saw him for five minutes. After that, I have not seen him. There were court orders. ‘I cannot see him, I have threatened to kill him’,” the 40-year-old actor said.

first published:October 03, 2022, 13:45 IST
last updated:October 03, 2022, 13:45 IST