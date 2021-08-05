Karan Mehra's Estranged Wife Nisha Rawal to Participate in Bigg Boss 15?

Actor and designer Nisha Rawal, earlier this year, made headlines in regard to her personal life after her marital dispute with her husband Karan Mehra came to light. As per the reports, the actress might be seen in the Bigg Boss house this year. In a recent interview, Nisha shared that she is willing to participate in the 15th edition of the controversial reality show.

Now, a SpotboyE report has revealed that Nisha’s team is “already in talks with the production house” for participating in the show. However, the makers have not made a call on the same yet. The makers are still in talks with several celebrities and the final confirmation on the participants will be done by August-end. TV stars including Arjun Bijlani, Anusha Dandekar, Nidhi Bhanushali, Priya Banerjee will likely enter the house this year. Bigg Boss OTT will first entertain the audience for the first six weeks and the show will be hosted by Karan Johar. Bigg Boss 15 is slated to air in mid-September.

Regarding Nisha, it was recently learned that the actress has been roped in Shashi Sumeet’s upcoming show Meet, which also stars Ashi Singh. She is also a part of a few businesses. However, with such a busy schedule, Nisha is willing to make time for the reality show.

For the unknown, Nisha is married to famous TV actor Karan. He became a household name for essaying the character of Naitik in one of the longest-running daily soap, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Karan was also seen as a contestant in Bigg Boss 10, but he had a brief stint in the show. Nisha and Karan are currently fighting the legal battle for divorce and their son Kavish’s custody.

When the marital dispute became public, Nisha had accused Karan of constant physical abuse and having an extramarital affair. The actress in a press conference levied some serious allegations on Karan. However, he had denied all such accusations.

