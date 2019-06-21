Karan Oberoi Says There's No Animosity Between Him and Mona Singh, Calls Her a Wonderful Girl

Karan Oberoi and Mona Singh met each other on the sets of the show Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin in 2006 and dated for a brief period of time before parting ways. At the time of their break-up none of them wanted to publicise the reasons and were seen going on to lead happy lives, albeit separately. However, recently Karan was caught in a rage of rape and extortion controversy and spent about a fortnight in jail and was subsequently proved not-guilty of the crime.

Thirteen years since the two broke up, the actor, who in various interactions to the media has been trying to clear his name form the mudslinging, has finally revealed details about his affair with Mona.

In an interaction with SpotboyE, Karan said (via timesnow.com), "I wanted to be with her. She is a wonderful girl and a great artiste."

He added, "We were too young and different as people. Mona is very social, always bubbly but at that time marriage was not something she was looking at. Her career was going great guns and she wanted to focus on that.”

It seems that it was Mona who was more tuned towards her career, rather than settling down with Karan. On being asked if the latter had tried to contact him when he was jailed under false charges, Karan revealed that he wouldn’t know. "I didn’t have my phones. I still have 2500 unchecked messages on WhatsApp," he said.

As for their interactions post breakup, Karan revealed that it has dwindled down to just social greetings sans animosity. "You can never behave ill with someone you have loved," he revealed.

