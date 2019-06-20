Karan Oberoi, Who was Arrested in Alleged Rape Case, Says Laws are Being Manipulated
Television actor-singer Karan B Oberoi, who was arrested in an alleged rape case, says the laws are being manipulated and some amendments need to be made in favour of men.
Television actor-singer Karan B Oberoi, who was arrested in an alleged rape case, says the laws are being manipulated and some amendments need to be made in favour of men.
Television actor-singer Karan B Oberoi, who was arrested in an alleged rape case, says the laws are being manipulated and some amendments need to be made in favour of men.
Karan, arrested on May 6 for allegedly raping and blackmailing an woman, was granted bail by the Bombay High Court on June 7. The woman who had lodged the complaint was arrested by the Mumbai Police on Monday.
The actor, whose arrest sparked a #MenToo movement, has said while women get the benefit of doubt, men are not even heard in most cases.
"Isn't that true when you see the glaring number of cases that come out? Look at the support... Men are (now) coming out. When you say #MenToo, you are talking about gender neutrality. I am a strong supporter of #MeToo and a proud feminist. I believe in justice and equality. Yes, laws are being manipulated and there have to be some amendments to laws," Karan told IANS over phone from Mumbai.
He said something needed to be done or it might create an "imbalance in the society."
"Men will be running scared of women, scared to talk to them, marry them, date them. That's not the society we aspire for. We aspire for a society that has equilibrium, peace, love and harmony. A lot of people are looking for shortcuts. Don't encourage that," he said.
Karan, who made his acting debut with Mahesh Bhatt's TV serial Swabhimaan and later became a member of A Band of Boys in 2001, said he didn't mind being a "poster boy" of a movement that spoke of justice.
In an FIR lodged on May 4, the 34-year-old woman had alleged that Karan raped her in 2017 on the pretext of marriage, filmed the act and then extorted money by threatening to make the video go viral.
"We share moral and social responsibilities. More importantly, we have responsibilities as good human beings. Before beginning with a lynch mob mode, we should do a thorough investigation, and be careful, because we are talking about a life here," he said, asserting how such false cases could ruin someone's life in a stroke.
Is he apprehensive that the accusations and the arrest may affect his career?
"No, not at all. If you look at the plethora of support I have got, it was amazing. Everyone who knows me or remotely knew me, was standing in solidarity. Why am I here today? It's because of the people who were fighting for truth. But there are a lot of other people who have suffered and are consistently suffering even in the jail," he said.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Also Watch
-
Film-maker Fridays: "I Had to Live up to Mr Bachchan’s Expectations," Says Sujoy Ghosh
-
Tuesday 18 June , 2019
Best Of MTV Movie Awards: Body Positivity, Stunt Doubles And Strong Women
-
Monday 17 June , 2019
Mohit Raina On His Web Series 'Kaafir'
-
Wednesday 29 May , 2019
T-Series Reacts On Crossing 100mn Subscribers on YouTube
-
Monday 10 June , 2019
Noted Playwright And Actor Girish Karnad Dies At 81
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Hrithik Roshan's Ex-wife Sussanne Khan Defends Him, Says 'Sunaina is an Unfortunate Situation'
- Bharat Box Office Collection Day 14: Salman-Katrina's Film Earns Rs 201.86 Crore
- Xiaomi Sells More Than 100,000 Mi TVs in Just 9 Minutes During 618 Sales in China
- This DC Modified Mahindra Marazzo Can Make a Luxury Private Jet Shy
- Apple Rolls Out The iOS 13 Beta 2 For Developers: Here is Everything That it Brings to Your iPhone
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s