Karan Oberoi’s Sister Files Complaint Against His Ex-girlfriend for Practicing Witchcraft

TV actor Karan Oberoi’s relationship problems have made headlines in the earlier months. With Karan’s ex-girlfriend alleging him for harassment to the actor coming out clean, the case has been stretched for a long time.

In the recent update, Karan Oberoi’s sister, Gurbani Oberoi, has moved to the Andheri Metropolitan Magistrate Court against her brother’s ex-girlfriend, a Mumbai-based tantric-and-healer, for allegedly practising witchcraft. Gurbani has also accused the girl of causing their parents a lot of pain and suffering.

In her statement to Bombay Times, Gurbani revealed, “Her witchcraft practices are not a new development. My brother had mentioned it in his NC, which he had filed against her in October last year, seven months before she filed the case against him. She had threatened us with dire consequences and claimed that she was using witchcraft to cause my parents pain and suffering. Such women cannot be above the law.”

Actor Karan has also supported her sister and spoke about his trauma. He said, “I have suffered for a long time. While I had clearly mentioned her association with witchcraft in my complaint, no action has been taken against her till date. Practising witchcraft is a serious crime in Maharashtra, and one can’t get away using the gender card. Every time someone gets away with an unlawful practice, it emboldens the others to follow suit.”

Karan’s defense lawyer, Dinesh Tiwari, told the publication, “Propagating and promoting such theories in any form is illegal and that’s the ground of our complaint. Besides publishing a book on witchcraft and voodoo, she has been propagating it on chat groups and also teaching people. In fact, her lawyer, too, admitted that she indulges in such practises and even claimed to be a victim of it. This is good enough evidence and she is liable to be prosecuted and punished.”

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.