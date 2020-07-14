Karan Patel, Aamna Sharif, Pooja Banerjee of Kasautii Zindagii Kay Test Covid-19 Negative

Coronavirus has infected some people in the TV industry. Recently, Kasautii Zindagii Kay's lead actor Parth Samthaan tested positive for the coronavirus. Following which, all the other actors and crew of the show get themselves tested.

Now, the reports of Samthaan’s co-actors Karan Patel, Aamna Sharif and Shubhavi Choksey have come out negative, allowing their family and friends to breathe a sigh of relief.

Issuing a statement about Patel’s report, his publicist said that the actor’s swab test has come out negative and he is doing good. The publicist added, “He requests all to stay safe and get their tests done even if mild symptoms. Better to be safe than sorry."

Patel recently joined the show to play the new Mr Bajaj. He had not been shooting for the last three days.

"I wasn’t shooting today (July 12), but yes, I am getting my swab test done. I’ve been informed that the shoot has been halted for now and that the unit is getting their check-up done,” ETimes quoted him as saying.

Shubhaavi, who plays the role of Parth’s on-screen mother, and Aamna Sharif, who is seen as Komolika in the daily soap, are also safe, reported the entertainment website. As is Pooja Banerjee, who portrays Nivedita Basu.

The producer of Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Ekta Kapoor, on Twitter, said, “All necessary precautions being taken, SOPs being followed. Health & safety comes first to us all at Balaji.”

In her tweet, she shared a statement by Balaji Telefilms which read, “We would like to inform various stakeholders that one of our talent from the show Kasautii Zindagii Kay has tested positive for COVID-19 and is now receiving medical attention.”

All necessary precautions being taken, SOPs being followed. Health & safety comes first to us all at Balaji. Take care. Jai Mata Di 🙏🏻 https://t.co/9aSYXtKCY0 — Ekta Kapoor (@ektarkapoor) July 12, 2020

New Kasautii Zindagii Kay episodes aired from Monday.