Karan Patel Aces Rishabh Bajaj's Look in Latest Kasautii Zindagii Kay Promo

Karan Patel will soon be seen as Mr Bajaj in Balaji Telefilms’ popular show Kasautii Zindagii Kay. The actor looked dapper in the first-look picture shared on social media..







In photos shared from the sets of the serial, Karan is dressed in a three piece blue coloured suit which he has teamed up with a dark blue printed tie. Karan can also be seen wearing a dark blue face mask as a preventive measure against the novel coronavirus.

According to a report published in Pinkvilla, all necessary precautionary measures against COVID-19 are being taken on the sets of the show.

Mr Bajaj’s character was earlier portrayed by Bollywood actor Karan Singh Grover. As per Pinkvilla’s sources Grover has refused to resume shooting due to the COVID-19 pandemic.







Parth Samthaan portrays the role of Anurag Basu in the show. The character of Prerna Sharma is played by Erica Fernandes. The much-loved daily soap is directed by Mujammil Desai. Anurag’s sister Nivedita Basu’s character is portrayed by Pooja Banerjee. She was earlier seen in Swim Team and Dil Hi Toh hain.







The new episodes of Kasauti Zindagi Kay will air from July 13 at 8 PM.







