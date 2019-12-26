Karan Patel, Ankita Bhargava Share First Pic of Daughter Mehr Dressed as Santa Claus

TV actors Karan Patel and Ankita Bhargava were recently blessed with a baby girl on December 14. The actor had earlier shared on Instagram the name of the child as Mehr Karan Patel. On Christmas, the actor shared the first picture of baby Mehr with mother Ankita. Although the newborn's face was not entirely visible, it is still an adorable shot of a happy family with Mehr dressed as Santa Claus.

"MERRY CHRISTMAS #RabDiMehr (sic)," Patel wrote on Instagram. The actors could be seen glowing in Christmas spirit.

After the birth of their daughter, Karan had shared a text post revealing that it was a girl. Check out the picture below:

Karan Patel's team, according to Spotboye, released a statement after the baby's birth that read, "Karan Patel and Ankita Bhargava are blessed with a baby girl. Both the mother and baby are doing well."

The statement also had a quote from Karan that read, "I am numb overjoyed and a little intimidated the only soul who has given me such emotions all at one go, Ankita is doing well and our families would like to thank each and everyone who have loved us and continue to bless us."

