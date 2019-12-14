Take the pledge to vote

Karan Patel, Ankita Bhargava Welcome Baby Girl

Karan Patel and Ankita Bhargava are both TV actors and got married in 2015. "I am numb and overjoyed, and a little intimidated," Karan expressed his feelings on becoming father.

Trending Desk

Updated:December 14, 2019, 6:33 PM IST
Karan Patel, Ankita Bhargava Welcome Baby Girl
Image: Ankita Bhargava, Karan Patel/Instagram

Television actor Karan Patel and his wife Ankita Bhargava Patel became the proud parents of a baby girl on Saturday, December 14. Karan expressed his joy of welcoming the baby girl and said, “I am numb and overjoyed, and a little intimidated. The only soul who has given me such emotions all at one go. Ankita is doing well and our families would like to thank each and everyone who have loved us and continue to bless us.”

Karan got married to his lady love Ankita in 2015. Ankita is a television actress as well and has starred in shows like Kesar, Dekha Ek Khwaab and Reporters.

Karan Patel, who has appeared in several television shows such as Kahani Ghar Ghar Ki, Kkavyanjali and Kasturi, is best known for his role of Raman Kumar Bhalla in the hit daily soap Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. He, recently, made a comeback to the show after participating in Khatron Ke Khiladi.

When he had left the daily soap, Karan had told Times of India, "All good things come to an end and so does Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. The show will always remain close to my heart and I am thankful to Ekta Kapoor for giving me, Raman Bhalla."

