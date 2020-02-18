Karan Patel Becomes Highest Paid Contestant on Khatron Ke Khiladi 10

Television actor Karan Patel is famous among fans as Raman Bhalla from Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, a role he played for about five years till the end of the show in 2019. He is currently in the limelight after his fans got to know that he will be a contestant in the 10th season of the famous television reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi.

As per reports by Pinkvilla, Karan is part of the Special Edition of K3, where contestants will be performing for 10 episodes. The report has revealed that Karan is the highest paid actor among the celebs, and is taking home about Rs 5-6 lakh per episode.

According to the source roped in by Pinkvilla, “The special edition will have at least ten episodes, and will be shot in Bulgaria.” The report further quoted the source as saying that contestants will be flown down to be a part of the show. “Karan, who is a part of the upcoming season has also been roped in for the show and will be receiving almost 6 lac per episode making it close to 60-70 lac for the edition,” the source added.

Khatron Ke Khiladi will be aired on Colours TV from February 22, with Rohit Shetty as the host of the season.

Karan and wife Ankita Bhargava welcomed a baby girl last year in December, whom they named Mehr. Taking to Instagram, Karan posted the news, writing, “All your blessings made our world beautiful, a heartfelt thankyou to all our well wishers. #RabbDiMehr”.

