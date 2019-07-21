Karan Patel Confirms Quitting Yeh Hai Mohabbatein: I'm Thankful to Ekta for Giving Me Raman Bhalla

Actor Karan Patel, who plays the lead role of Raman Bhalla on Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, has confirmed his exit from the popular TV show. The actor has been a part of the family drama since 2013 and is now looking forward to growing beyond the show to take on new work commitments.

Confirming the news of leaving Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Karan told Times of India, "All good things come to an end and so does Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. The show will always remain close to my heart and I am thankful to Ekta Kapoor for giving me Raman Bhalla."

There were multiple reports doing the rounds that the actor was apparently unhappy with the show's story line and hence decided to quit it. However, Karan's publicist clarified it was purely due to scheduling conflict.

Karan will next be seen in stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi for which he is travelling to Bulgaria soon, confirmed his representative.

"We tried to work our dates out to accommodate many commitments but because that did not seem possible we have chosen to end a very memorable journey of Yeh Hain Mohabbatein that gave him so much love and care, for which he will always be grateful," Karan's publicist said in a press statement on his decision of quitting the show.

"We would like to duly mention that had it not been for Yeh Hain Mohabbatein a lot that has come our way including Khatron would not have happened. I urge you to continue loving and adoring Karan the way you have all this while. It’s a tough show we have up against us with Khatron Ke Khiladi. Make him win and let’s cheer him on... and for all you know post it all, we may soon enough see you at the movies."

As per reports, the makers have already roped in another actor opposite Divyanka Tripathi, who plays Ishita Bhalla, wife to Karan's Raman Bhalla. Karan will reportedly be replaced by Chaitanya Choudhry, who was last seen in Dil Hi Toh Hai in a negative role.

Follow @News18Movies for more