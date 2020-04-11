Karan Patel, Ekta Kapoor, Tigmanshu Dhulia Jointly Appeal for Funds for Daily Wagers in Showbiz

The lockdown has affected daily workers from all sectors. A few television and movie stars have appealed to people to come forward and provide essential items to daily wagers of the film and TV industry.
In a video, TV actors, producers and directors asked people to help those who stay behind the cameras but play an important part.
Producer Ekta Kapoor shared a heartfelt video on her Instagram account. "We on behalf of our film industry appeal to our fellow artists, technicians and the entire fraternity to come forward and help the workers in the best possible way. Bank details of FWICE is given at the end of the video," she wrote.
The video featured Karan Patel, Aashka Goradia, Tigmanshu Dhulia, Mushtaq Shiekh, Ruhaanika Dhawan, Aly Goni, Suyyash Rai, Kishwer Merchatt, Pooja Banerjee and Ekta Kapoor.
Ekta Kapoor also revealed that the video was made within 48 hours. She thanked everyone who came forward to put this video together, including writer, editor, artists, background music editor and those involved in post-production.
Shooting of all TV shows and movies have been stopped due to the coronavirus pandemic. The lockdown has made it very hard for daily wage workers. Maharashtra has the maximum number of COVID-19 positive cases in the country.
