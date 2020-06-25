Karan Patel on Playing Mr Bajaj in Kasautii Zindagii Kay: Life Comes Full Circle

Actor Karan Patel is looking forward to playing the new Mr Bajaj in Kasautii Zindagii Kay. Joining the show is special for him also because he was part of the original Kasautii Zindagii Kay, which aired from 2001 to 2008. In the original, Ronit Roy had become popular as Mr Bajaj.

"I look forward to playing Mr Bajaj and we begin shoot next week. It's going to be fun in many ways to begin with shooting after almost 3 months and most importantly, the fact that I played the role of Mr Bajaj's son's friend in the original. Now playing Mr Bajaj... life comes full circle," Karan said.

Karan has replaced actor Karan Singh Grover, who played Mr Bajaj for a while in the new Kasautii Zindagii Kay. Earlier, Gaurav Chopra and Sharad Kelkar were also being considered for the role but Karan bagged it. Karan Singh Grover had left the show in 2019 saying he was unhappy with the track and the way his character was shaping up.

As far as details go, it is reported that Karan will soon start shooting for the new episodes of KZK as Mr Bajaj. He will be seen in a different look than Karan Grover sported when he played the role. It is also said that Karan's entry to the show will be a huge turning point in the lives of the main characters-- Prerna, played by Erica Fernandes and Anurag, played by Parth Samthaan.

