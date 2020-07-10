Karan Patel Opens up on Wife Ankita Bhargava's Miscarriage

Karan Patel and Ankita Bhargava are proud parents to a baby girl who they have named Meher. But, before they were blessed with their daughter, the couple had a miscarriage. Now, weeks after Ankita shared her heartbreaking miscarriage story on Instagram, her husband and actor Karan too has opened up about the incident.

In an interview with Pinkvilla Karan revealed that during the time Ankita was the stronger one. Sharing details, he stressed upon the fact that a period like that is difficult and extremely emotional. Karan further stressed that he would not want anyone to undergo such pain.

“One of the two needs to be strong. Luckily for me, Ankita was the stronger one,” he said. Karan also emphasised on how in a time like that one must ensure that they are there for their partner.

Karan and Ankita, quite regularly share pictures of their darling daughter on social media.

In one of the many pictures that the ace TV actor has shared, he can be seen wearing Mehr’s pink coloured floral print skirt on his head. He has captioned the photo as, “Things she makes me do."

Meanwhile, Karan will soon be seen essaying the role of Mr Rishabh Bajaj in Kasauti Zindagi Kay reboot, which airs on Star Plus. The new episodes of the show, featuring him as Mr Bajaj alongside actors Parth Samthaan, Aamna Sharif and Erica Fernandes will be telecast from July 13.