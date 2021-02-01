Karan Patel Perfectly Executes Backflip, Thanks Tiger Shroff for Motivation

Television actor Karan Patel recently executed a backflip while working out in the gym. He dedicated the backflip to Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff, known for his flexibility and fitness. Karan uploaded the backflip video on Instagram and thanked Tiger for motivating him to carry out the difficult task.

He posted: “Fly high but keep those feet firm on the ground ... @tigerjackieshroff brother it all started with you as an inspiration… (sic).”

He also thanked his trainer in the post, stating: “@kuldeepshashi thankyou to keep pushing me to move a step ahead every time (sic).”

Karan is known for his roles in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 and Yeh Hai Chahatein among other TV shows.

In another Instagram post soon after, Karan wrote, “Working towards getting #Lean and more Keen on transforming both, the body and soul, into a better shape .... (sic).”

On Instagram, Karan posts photographs and videos of his workouts regularly. He has been working out hard to achieve a toned physique. Be it a backflip or somersault, it looks like Karan can do either with ease. Recently, Karan was on a holiday in the Maldives, where he posted a photo with his daughter. He wrote: “My lil diva had a blast in Maldives .... #FirstTrip #ManyMoreToCome #RabDiMehr (sic).”

Tiger, meanwhile, was seen doing a backflip with Aladdin fame actor Siddharth Nigam. In the video, both of them are seen performing the perfectly coordinated backflip with finesse. Siddharth had put up a clip of both of them performing the backflip a couple of weeks ago on his Instagram profile, and had captioned it: “Pure hardwork and dedication and yes very humble. you inspire me a lot @tigerjackieshroff next time double back (sic).”

Tiger then re-shared the video Siddharth had put up and took to his Instagram story to laud the young actor for perfectly executing the backflip. While re-sharing the video, Tiger had said that next time they would fly on the flying carpet, hinting at Siddharth’s show Aladdin.

Tiger is known for his extreme fitness routines. To keep his workouts interesting, he keeps on trying different things. Last week, on Republic Day, he wished his fans in his own inimitable style. He took to Instagram and shared a video of himself nailing a flying kick.

While rotating in the air, he was seen holding the Indian flag in his hand.