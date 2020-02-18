Karan Patel Reacts to Former Flame Kamya Panjabi's Marriage to Shalabh Dang

Television actress Kamya Panjabi got hitched to her long-time beau Shalabh Dang on February 10. The actress looked beautiful in her wedding pics and seemed blissfully happy after tying the knot. She posted a picture with her better-half on Valentine's Day, captioning it, "Happy Valentine's Day Husband."

The Shakti: Ek Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki has had her share of unsuccessful relationships. She was earlier supposedly dating Yeh Hai Mohabbatein fame actor Karan Patel. However, the relationship didn't last long and the two parted ways in 2015.

Karan married TV actress Ankita Bhargava in 2015 and the couple has been blessed with a baby girl, Mehr. The the actor is set to feature in the adventure reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 hosted by Rohit Shetty.

At the launch event of the upcoming show held in Mumbai, Karan was asked about Kamya's marriage. "I would like to wish her all the best. Everyone deserves to be happy. So all the best," he was quoted by Times Of India as saying.

Earlier, in an interview with SpotboyE, Kamya had cited that Karan was two-timing her when they were together. She also revealed to be in depression post their split. "He (Karan) simply walked out on me when my world revolved around him. Without my knowledge, he was having an affair," she was quoted as saying.

