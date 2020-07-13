Karan Patel Reassures Fans After Kasautii Zindagii Kay's Parth Samthaan Tests COVID-19 Positive

Parth Samthaan shared the news of his coronavirus diagnosis on Sunday. The Kasautii Zindagii Kay actor was shooting for the hit daily soap since June 27 and said he was showing mild symptoms for the viral infection. He even urged all those who may have come in contact with him during the past few days to undergo precautionary coronavirus tests and added that he will be in self isolation and is in touch with Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) officials for proper guidance.

Read: Parth Samthaan Tests Positive for Coronavirus, Goes in Self Quarantine

Meanwhile, actor Karan Patel, who had recently joined the cast of KZK and will be seen essaying the role of Rishabh Bajaj in the coming time, has shared a selfie on social media, reassuring fans that "all is good under the hood."

Karan has also said that he will take a swab test to rule out all possibilities of virus infection. He lives with his wife Ankita Bhargava, little daughter Mehr and a pet dog.

Meanwhile, Ekta Kapoor and Balaji Telefilms have released a statement which said, “We would like to inform various stakeholders that one of our talent from the show ‘Kasautii Zindagii Kay’ has tested positive for COVID-19 and is now receiving medical attention. Our first priority is to help protect our talent, production crew and employees. We are taking all the precautions detailed in the guideline. We were and will continue following all medical protocols set by the authorities and have implemented guidelines concerning social interactions, hygiene, travel and visits to the sets.”