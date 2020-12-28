Karan Patel Shares First Glimpse of Daughter Mehr's Face, See Pic

After hiding his baby girl Mehr’s face on social media for more than a year, actor Karan Patel finally gave his Insta-fam a proper glimpse of his angel. He shared a picture of them gazing lovingly at each other and said that he can see her even with his eyes closed.

“Even with my eyes closed, all I see is only you, my love .... #DaddyDaughterThing #RabDiMehr #MehrKaranPatel,” he captioned his Instagram post, which has garnered close to one lakh likes in less than a day.

Karan Patel, who is known for his performance in the TV show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, celebrated his daughter Mehr's first birthday recently, and the actor shared pictures of the same on social media. Karan and actress Ankita Bhargava welcomed little Mehr on December 14 last year.

Karan Patel and Ankita Bhargava tied the knot in May 2015. On the work front, Karan Patel is best known for his performance in now-concluded TV show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. He played the role of Raman Bhalla. Karan has also participated in adventure-based reality show - Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 10. Ankita, on the other hand, has been part of shows such as Sanjivani, Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Yeh Pyar Na Hoga Kam, Mrs. Tendulkar and Dekha Ek Khwaab to name a few.