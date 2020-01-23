Take the pledge to vote

Karan Patel Shares Throwback Silhouette Pic with Ankita Bhargava from Her Pregnancy Days

In the picture, one can see the couple enjoying each other’s company. Ankita’s baby bump is clearly visible in the picture.

Trending Desk

Updated:January 23, 2020, 7:59 AM IST
Karan Patel Shares Throwback Silhouette Pic with Ankita Bhargava from Her Pregnancy Days
Television actor Karan Patel has shared a throwback picture on his Instagram account with his actress wife Ankita Bhargava Patel from her pregnancy days. Reminiscing about the image, the actor wrote, “Frozen in the feeling of being complete, while their own little world was growing inside of them …#RabDiMehr.”

In the picture, one can see the couple enjoying each other’s company. Ankita’s baby bump is clearly visible in the picture.

Karan was blessed with a baby girl in December last year. Sharing the news for the same, the actor had posted a digital card which said, “It’s a Girl! We call her Mehr Karan Patel.”

Earlier Karan, who was a prominent part of the popular Ekta Kapoor daily soap Yeh Hai Mohabbatein and played rich businessman Raman Bhalla, opened about the show going off air after six years. He shared a long post on Instagram to thank all his fans for the love and support the show and actors got.

The actor wrote, “As they say, all good things must come to an end, and so, it’s time to say goodbye to our beloved show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein.”

As they say, all good things come to an end, and so, it’s time to say goodbye to our beloved show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. For me, it wasn’t just a show, it was a place where I found a home outside of home and friends who are now my family. I found brothers for life in Aly, Abhishek, Sangram and Raj and most importantly my father-in-law. This 6 year-long connection with the show and the people cannot be expressed in words. We started off with a simple yet strong concept and little did we know that it would be so well accepted by the audience. Raman Bhalla became a household name, and so did I. And I am eternally grateful to everyone who made Raman Bhalla aka Raavan Kumar as Ishita (Divyanka) says, a character that I will keep with me forever. This show has made me a better person. I have experienced playing a father on screen for 6 years, so when the time comes, I feel I will be ready to accept fatherhood with open arms in real life. I can’t thank Ekta Kapoor enough for believing in me to portray this role and most importantly, I want to thank the fans of Raman and Ishita who kept loving us unconditionally. Like I have always said, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Tum Ho Mohabbatein. Lots of Love, Karan Patel / Raman Bhalla

The actor also brushed off the rumors about his squabble with ex co-star Divyanka Tripathi, who portrayed his on-screen wife Ishita Bhalla.

