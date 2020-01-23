Karan Patel Shares Throwback Silhouette Pic with Ankita Bhargava from Her Pregnancy Days

Television actor Karan Patel has shared a throwback picture on his Instagram account with his actress wife Ankita Bhargava Patel from her pregnancy days. Reminiscing about the image, the actor wrote, “Frozen in the feeling of being complete, while their own little world was growing inside of them …#RabDiMehr.”

In the picture, one can see the couple enjoying each other’s company. Ankita’s baby bump is clearly visible in the picture.

Karan was blessed with a baby girl in December last year. Sharing the news for the same, the actor had posted a digital card which said, “It’s a Girl! We call her Mehr Karan Patel.”

Earlier Karan, who was a prominent part of the popular Ekta Kapoor daily soap Yeh Hai Mohabbatein and played rich businessman Raman Bhalla, opened about the show going off air after six years. He shared a long post on Instagram to thank all his fans for the love and support the show and actors got.

The actor wrote, “As they say, all good things must come to an end, and so, it’s time to say goodbye to our beloved show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein.”

The actor also brushed off the rumors about his squabble with ex co-star Divyanka Tripathi, who portrayed his on-screen wife Ishita Bhalla.

