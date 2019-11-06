Karan Patel to Return as Raman Bhalla in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein
Karan Patel had left Yeh Hai Mohabbatein some time back to participate in Khatron Ke Khiladi.
A still from his show.
TV actor Karan Patel, who plays the role of Raman Bhalla in the popular Star Plus show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, left the serial sometime back to participate in Khatron Ke Khiladi. Chaitanya Choudhary was roped in to replace him on the show.
When he had left the daily soap, Karan had told Times of India, "All good things come to an end and so does Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. The show will always remain close to my heart and I am thankful to Ekta Kapoor for giving me, Raman Bhalla."
However, as per reports in Bombay Times, Karan is all set to make a comeback as Raman Bhalla on the serial. He told the daily, "I don't know why people speculated that I quit the show. I was just away from it for a while because I was busy with something else. This show will always be an integral part of my career and life."
There were even reports floating that the serial Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, which has been airing since December 2013, will go off air in a few months. However, negating this rumour, Karan said, "I don't think so. Though we have been playing these characters for long, people's love and admiration for us haven't dipped. It means that I am doing something right. Playing Raman Bhalla will always be a matter of pride for me. If a few think that YHM has run its course, they need to recheck their facts with those who think it should go on."
Now, if Karan is to make a comeback, it's to be seen how is Chaitanya gonna make his exit; either a plastic surgery or may be an imposter angle? Well, only time will answer that.
