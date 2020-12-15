Karan Patel Wants Better Pictures with Ye Hain Mohabbatein Co-star Divyanka Tripathi, See Her Reply

Divyanka Tripathi received a rather sweet wish on her birthday from her Ye Hain Mohabbatein co-star Karan Patel. On her birthday on Monday (December 14), Karan wished her with a cute note in which he joked that the former co-stars need better pictures together.

In his Instagram stories Karan wrote, "@divyankatripathidahiya Wish you a very very happy birthday...Lots of love and luck always (We need better better pictures together)." Divyanka reposted his story and replied, "Hey KP, thank you. You don't pose for pictures only. Next time we meet, we will click many."

Several of Divyanka's colleagues and friends wished her on the special day with heartwarming notes. The actress spent her 36th birthday in Udaipur with her husband Vivek Dahiya. She cut a white chocolate cake on her birthday, and was seen enjoying romantic dinners with Vivek.

Divyanka also interacted with her fans by going live on Instagram, where she talked about her upcoming project Crime Patrol Satark. "Time to wake up women. Jaag Jaag naari tu!Sound track sung by me! Tel l me how do you find it? Na sehmegi, na daregi, na rukegi, Jaag Jaag Nari Tu! Ek aurat par vaar, ab har aurat ka bhaar. Dekhiye #CrimePatrolSatark ki nayi peshkash, #WomenAgainstCrimes Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya ke saath, 21st December se," she wrote alongwith the promo.

Divyanka shot to fame with the show Banoo Main Teri Dulhan and had a long-running role on Ye Hain Mohabbatein opposite Karan Patel.