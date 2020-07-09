Karan Patel was Approached for Another Ekta Kapoor Show But Chose Kasautii Zindagii Kay for This Reason

Actor Karan Patel is all set to make his dashing entry in Ekta Kapoor's hit show Kasautii Zindagii Kay, co-starring Aamna Sharif, Parth Samthaan and Erica Fernandes. Karan's first look as Rishabh Bajaj was recently unveiled and looks like he is pumped up to take over the role from Karan Singh Grover in the reboot version.

However, the actor, who has been working with Ekta's banner Balaji for sometime now, revealed in an interview how he was approached for Naagin 5 around the same time he was being sought out for KZK. He jokingly shared had he been finalised for Naagin 5, he would have died early on in the supernatural show.

"Yes, I was approached for Naagin 5, but around the same time, they called me for Kasautii Zindagii Kay as well. Since, they both belong to Ekta Kapoor, I am sure they must have thought Naagin 5 mein 2 episode mein isko daswake maarne se accha hai... why not use me as Mr Bajaj (laughs). It has more scope for performance. Once this Kasautii Zindagii Kay journey comes to end, now it has just started, let's see if I am needed for Naagin 5," Karan told a website.

Karan is excited to work in KZK after headlining Yeh Hai Mohabbatein for six years. After the show went off air in December last year, he featured in Khatron Ke Khiladi 10, which is hosted by Rohit Shetty. Now, he returns to the fold of daily soaps once more with Kasautii... Are you excited to see Karan play Mr Bajaj in the show? New episodes air from July 13.