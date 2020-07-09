Karan Patel Was in the Original Kasautii Zindagii Kay Too, Watch Video

Actor Karan Patel will soon be seen playing Mr. Rishabh Bajaj in Ekta Kapoor’s hit show Kasautii Zindagii Kay. Karan’s first look from the show has also been unveiled.



However, Karan, who will be replacing Karan Singh Grover in the reboot, has also been part of the original Kasautii Zindagii Kay. Karan played the role of Karan Vir Bohra’s friend in that show. A small glimpse of Patel and Bohra in a scene from the original has been doing rounds on social media.

Recently, Karan revealed that he was approached for Naagin 5 around the same time he was being sought out for Kasautii Zindagii Kay. He told Times Of India, "Yes, I was approached for Naagin 5, but around the same time, they called me for Kasautii Zindagii Kay as well. Since, they both belong to Ekta Kapoor, I am sure they must have thought Naagin 5 mein 2 episode mein isko daswake maarne se accha hai... why not use me as Mr Bajaj (laughs). It has more scope for performance. Once this Kasautii Zindagii Kay journey comes to end, now it has just started, let's see if I am needed for Naagin 5."

Meanwhile, Karan was last seen in Rohit Shetty’s Khatron Ke Khiladi 10. Before that, the actor was seen in TV show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein also featuring Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya. The show had a successful run for six years before it went off air in December last year.