Karan Patel’s Birthday Wish for Wife Ankita Bhargava is Melting Hearts

TV actor Karan Patel has shared an adorable Instagram post on the occasion of wife Ankita Bhargava’s birthday. The Kasautii Zindagi Kay actor shared a collage of cute couple pictures.

In the heartfelt post, Karan has mentioned how his wife brings purpose and meaning to his life. In a part of the post, Karan said, “To the woman who completes me and who gives my life meaning. @ankzbhargava May god grant you all that you wish for jaan, and may you always be happily smiling at all times and in times you find that difficult to do, ill make sure you do it even better”.

Expressing his love for his dearest wife, the actor further wrote, “Love you more than what i did yesterday and less than what i will do tomorrow (sic)."

As one would expect, fans have appreciated the heartwarming post and have extended their greetings for the birthday girl. Since being posted, the picture has garnered over 68 thousand likes and thousands of comments from fans and friends. Many TV celebrities like Arjun Bijlani, Karanvir Bohra among others have extended their greetings,

In the post, he has addressed his lady love as the best mother and best wife. For the unversed, Karan and Ankita tied the knot in May 2015. The duo are blessed with a baby girl which they have named Mehr.