Karan Patel’s Wife Ankita Opens up on Miscarriage: We Had Prayed for That Child

Miscarriage is one of the most unfortunate incidents one can ever face in their life. Yeh Hain Mohabbtein actor Karan Patel and his wife Ankita Bhargava were expecting their first baby in 2018, when the duo faced this unfortunate fate of losing their child before delivery.

Read: Kasautii Zindagii Kay's New Mr Bajaj is Karan Patel?

Now, when Ankita has already become a mother of a baby girl named Mehr, she opened up about her experience after miscarriage in a lengthy Instagram post. Sharing a picture with her daughter and a few notes, Ankita wrote, “This is by far the most personal post that I’m ever going to write, with hopes that I can make at least a little difference in someone’s life...At first, I didn’t want to talk about it to anyone at all... But then after having counselled more than TWO DOZEN women over dmz on Instagram all over the country, I realised it is time I openly talk about ‘MY MISCARRIAGE' (sic)."

Ankita mentioned that she did not even get to see the face of her first child. While it broke the couple initially, they decided to talk to each other and go through the process of coming out of this pain together. They cried together on anything related to ‘babies’ and that is how they started being normal.

The most horrible experience was to get trolled on social media. People said mean things, stating that they ‘deserved’ it and how they should never have a child again. Moving aside from all the negativity, she learnt to accept the life the way it was.

Follow @News18Movies for more